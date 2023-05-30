ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU) Trading 0.1% Higher

ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.43. 2,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 12,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU – Get Rating) by 139.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,299 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 12.79% of ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

See Also

