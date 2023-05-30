Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:WATT opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Energous has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Energous had a negative net margin of 3,521.31% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Research analysts predict that Energous will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous

In related news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 48,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 797,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 56,669 shares of company stock valued at $30,833 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in Energous during the third quarter worth $65,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Energous during the first quarter worth $4,244,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Energous by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Energous by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Energous in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

(Get Rating)

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

