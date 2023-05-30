Entergy (NYSE:ETR) vs. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Critical Comparison

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) and Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entergy has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Entergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -25.53% -21.65% Entergy 8.17% 10.34% 2.20%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $30,000.00 590.15 -$2.90 million ($0.51) -6.25 Entergy $13.87 billion 1.48 $1.10 billion $5.50 17.60

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Entergy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ). Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Entergy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Entergy 1 3 5 0 2.44

Entergy has a consensus target price of $119.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.93%. Given Entergy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entergy is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Entergy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Entergy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Entergy beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 327.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Portugal, China, Gibraltar, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment owns, operates, and decommissions nuclear power plants and sells electric power. The company was founded by Harvey Couch on November 13, 1913, and is headquartered in New Orleans, LA.

