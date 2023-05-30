Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,962 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,208,000 after buying an additional 270,768 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Envista by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,124,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,983,000 after purchasing an additional 651,953 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Envista by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,013,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,292,000 after purchasing an additional 671,617 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Envista by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,861,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,301,000 after purchasing an additional 623,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Envista by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,578,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,845,000 after purchasing an additional 702,627 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE NVST opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

