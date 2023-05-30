Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EQC opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

