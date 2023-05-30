Ferguson (FERG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.65%. On average, analysts expect Ferguson to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Performance

Ferguson has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.86 and a 200 day moving average of $134.51.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,258.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,247,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,982,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,056,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,053,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,751,000 after buying an additional 459,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.