Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Trading 0.8% Higher

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.63 and last traded at $31.59. 21,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 13,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 650,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after buying an additional 246,285 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 15,477.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 90,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 90,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000.

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

