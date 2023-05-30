Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fidus Investment worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDUS. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.73 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.86%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

