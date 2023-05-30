Financial Comparison: Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) vs. Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vital Energy and Triangle Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Energy $1.92 billion 0.42 $631.51 million $49.51 0.87 Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vital Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Vital Energy has a beta of 3.35, suggesting that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vital Energy and Triangle Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Energy 1 1 2 0 2.25 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vital Energy currently has a consensus target price of $69.75, indicating a potential upside of 61.20%. Given Vital Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Energy and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Energy 48.36% 34.78% 12.31% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Vital Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Vital Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vital Energy beats Triangle Petroleum on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Energy

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

About Triangle Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.