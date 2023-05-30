Financial Contrast: Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) versus Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG)

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sweetgreen and Restaurant Brands International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $470.11 million 2.28 -$190.44 million ($1.53) -6.28 Restaurant Brands International $6.51 billion 3.50 $1.01 billion $3.28 22.32

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Restaurant Brands International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sweetgreen and Restaurant Brands International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 4 1 0 2.20 Restaurant Brands International 0 9 11 0 2.55

Sweetgreen presently has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.00%. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus target price of $72.87, indicating a potential downside of 0.48%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than Restaurant Brands International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Sweetgreen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and Restaurant Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -34.58% -28.08% -19.63% Restaurant Brands International 15.26% 35.70% 6.51%

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats Sweetgreen on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant. The Popeyes segment handles chicken category of the quick service segment of the restaurant industry. The company was founded on August 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

