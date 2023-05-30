First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Argan were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Argan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.78 million for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.27%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Argan, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the operations of its wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Power Industry Services, Telecommunications Infrastructure Services, and Industrial Fabrication and Field Services. The Power Industry Services segment includes engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market.

