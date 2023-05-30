First Trust Advisors LP Buys 88,487 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 185.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,487 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,239,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,708,000 after buying an additional 1,475,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,319,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,978,000 after buying an additional 193,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,399,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after buying an additional 55,672 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 30.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after buying an additional 492,851 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,588,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,662,000 after buying an additional 62,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE HIW opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.45%.

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,476.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

