First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,774 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 119.05%.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,227,854 shares of company stock worth $93,535,846. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wendy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.