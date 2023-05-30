First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 197.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,187 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 2.1 %

WD stock opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.60. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.06 and a twelve month high of $115.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.