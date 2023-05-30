First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECPG. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.