First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

CWST stock opened at $92.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.46, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.81. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

