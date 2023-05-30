First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.86 Million Stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 362.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,154 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 166,101 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 32,919 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $984.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,498.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MillerKnoll news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,498.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Lyon bought 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at $278,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

Featured Stories

