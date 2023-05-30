First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,905 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 2.7 %

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $351,318.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $52.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

