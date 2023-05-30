First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,750 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $205,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCBI stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.96.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 35.25%.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

