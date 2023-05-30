First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rocky Motwani acquired 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.82 per share, with a total value of $49,994.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $49,994.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.