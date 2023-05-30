First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,786 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,699 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,258,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,494,000 after buying an additional 135,615 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Simmons First National by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,004,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,150,000 after purchasing an additional 384,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Simmons First National by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,736,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,446,000 after purchasing an additional 318,383 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Simmons First National by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 48,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFNC opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,515.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,515.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,260.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 43,675 shares of company stock valued at $710,780 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

