First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 29,449 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 558,295 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 29,449 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 85.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

NYSE DDD opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.75.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $132.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.34 million. Analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $74,517.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

