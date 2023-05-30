First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 97,777 CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 97,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 1,501.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 339,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after buying an additional 318,492 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,606,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at about $3,772,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 141.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 99,200 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after buying an additional 59,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE CTS opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $49.59.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.89 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

CTS Profile

(Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

See Also

