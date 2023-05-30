First Trust Advisors LP Sells 10,633 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,633 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in GMS were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,511,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,083,000 after purchasing an additional 136,251 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of GMS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of GMS by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.84. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Barclays upped their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other GMS news, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $594,064.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GMS news, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $594,064.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $52,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,018 shares of company stock valued at $784,983. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

