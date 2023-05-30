First Trust Advisors LP Sells 88,801 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 88,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after acquiring an additional 249,277 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:ST opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $482,859.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Further Reading

