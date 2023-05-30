First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,335,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth about $4,054,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 3.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 986,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,137,000 after buying an additional 32,451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 595.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in CSW Industrials by 6.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after buying an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $140,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,584 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CSWI opened at $144.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $148.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.79.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.