First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,892,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,005,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,039,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,570,000 after acquiring an additional 941,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,135,000 after acquiring an additional 860,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,962,000 after purchasing an additional 727,829 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $39.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.25.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

