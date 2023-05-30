Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fuel Tech from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Fuel Tech Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 million, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 4.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

