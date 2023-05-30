Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 158.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,762 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 829.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

FLGT opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $65.17. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $66.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in El Monte, CA.

