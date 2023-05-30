GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
GasLog Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $449.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.40.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $99.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.76 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 29.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners Company Profile
GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.