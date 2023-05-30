GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $449.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.40.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $99.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.76 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 29.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 36,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in GasLog Partners by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,102,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 102,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

