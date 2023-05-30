Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,115 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 71,769 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in Microsoft by 41.9% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $13,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $332.89 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $333.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.77.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,081 shares of company stock worth $15,448,816. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

