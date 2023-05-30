Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV) Trading Down 1.7%

Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.44. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Global Beta Smart Income ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Beta Smart Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $779,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Beta Smart Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Beta Smart Income ETF in the second quarter worth $415,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Beta Smart Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Beta Smart Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Beta Smart Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Beta Smart Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.