Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,534,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 43,778 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,677,000 after buying an additional 318,431 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,765,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after acquiring an additional 388,153 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,113,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 54,343 shares during the period.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
