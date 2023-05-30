Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of Globus Maritime stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.14. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.46.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.32%.
Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
