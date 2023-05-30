Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Globus Maritime stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.14. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.32%.

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.