GMS (NYSE:GMS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67. GMS has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $66.79.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GMS will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $594,064.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $90,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $594,064.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,018 shares of company stock valued at $784,983 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,444,000 after buying an additional 163,593 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,526,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,773,000 after buying an additional 154,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,552,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,743,000 after buying an additional 40,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,209,000 after buying an additional 181,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

