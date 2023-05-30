Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Shares Up 1%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 31,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 59,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$37.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.52.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.