Group One Trading L.P. Reduces Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Group One Trading L.P. decreased its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NETGEAR by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,917,000 after buying an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NETGEAR by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,300,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,142,000 after buying an additional 122,759 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 79.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 105,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,226,000 after purchasing an additional 73,225 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 258.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 96,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 6,229 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $85,586.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,417 shares in the company, valued at $802,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 6,229 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $85,586.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,417 shares in the company, valued at $802,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,688 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $65,491.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,542.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,624 shares of company stock worth $188,326. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

