Haverford Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,850 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.2% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 1,488 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $295.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $332.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.77. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $333.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,081 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,816 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

