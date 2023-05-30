Head-To-Head Contrast: HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) vs. Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN)

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Rating) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.4% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of HMN Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of HMN Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Equitable Financial alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable Financial $22.78 million 1.34 $4.59 million N/A N/A HMN Financial $43.14 million 1.92 $8.05 million $1.87 9.86

This table compares Equitable Financial and HMN Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HMN Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Equitable Financial and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable Financial N/A -3.97% -0.36% HMN Financial 18.19% 8.55% 0.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Equitable Financial and HMN Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HMN Financial beats Equitable Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable Financial

(Get Rating)

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. Through its subsidiary Equitable Bank, it provides personal and business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Agricultural, Residential Real Estate, and Other. Equitable Financial was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, NE.

About HMN Financial

(Get Rating)

HMN Financial, Inc. is a stock savings bank holding company which operates retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firm’s business involves attracting deposits from the general public and businesses and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans as well as consumer, construction and commercial business loans. It also invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, U.S. government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Rochester, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.