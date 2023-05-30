Head to Head Contrast: Pagaya Technologies (PGY) and Its Peers

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Pagaya Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pagaya Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33 Pagaya Technologies Competitors 290 1309 1933 67 2.49

Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.64, suggesting a potential upside of 222.27%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 39.29%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million -$302.32 million -2.31 Pagaya Technologies Competitors $3.10 billion $478.56 million -0.50

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pagaya Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -42.32% -8.02% -5.81% Pagaya Technologies Competitors -193.18% -32.48% -10.78%

Volatility and Risk

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.89, indicating that its share price is 689% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 6.17, indicating that their average share price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies rivals beat Pagaya Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

