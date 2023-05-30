Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 408.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 36,323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Herc by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Herc by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Herc stock opened at $106.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $162.46.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.27. Herc had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

