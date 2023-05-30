HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 2,566 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE:CIEN opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,399.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,399.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,582 shares of company stock worth $954,572. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James raised Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

