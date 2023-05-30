H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 56.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
H&R Block Price Performance
H&R Block stock opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73.
H&R Block Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 39.06%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,254.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
