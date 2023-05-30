Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 501,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $45,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,003,000 after buying an additional 160,526 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE H opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.79. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.28%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $305,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,368.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,064 shares of company stock worth $7,069,372 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Articles

