ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 210.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

ICUI opened at $173.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.39. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.90 and a 12-month high of $212.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 0.63.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $578.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

