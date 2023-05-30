IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) & Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Critical Contrast

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDACORP and Altus Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP $1.64 billion 3.18 $258.98 million $5.31 19.47 Altus Power $101.16 million 7.50 $55.44 million ($0.02) -236.88

IDACORP has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDACORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDACORP 0 3 0 0 2.00 Altus Power 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IDACORP and Altus Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

IDACORP presently has a consensus target price of $106.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.20%. Altus Power has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 125.04%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than IDACORP.

Profitability

This table compares IDACORP and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP 15.54% 9.65% 3.54% Altus Power 0.57% -0.86% -0.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.4% of IDACORP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDACORP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Altus Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

IDACORP has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IDACORP beats Altus Power on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

About Altus Power

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

