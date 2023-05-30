Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,865 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 32.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.26%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

