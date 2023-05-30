Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of INFI stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.35. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 956.26% and a negative net margin of 1,608.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109,992 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 890,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $672,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on its drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman and Matthew D. Shair on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

