InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN) Stock Price Down 1.6%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:IN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.13 and last traded at C$4.19. Approximately 17,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 29,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.26.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The firm has a market cap of C$33.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.19.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.