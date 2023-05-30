InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

IHT opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,935.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,931,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,476,796,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:IHT Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.48% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

